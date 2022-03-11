Off to the races: District attorney, sheriff, clerk-recorder all contested

Nevada County elections office workers help candidates file their paperwork to run in the next election. The deadline to file for office has passed for races in which the incumbent is running.

Photo: Elias Funez

A handful of local, elected offices will be contested on the June 7 ballot.

Matt Beauchamp, one of three candidates who last year applied to fill the job after District Attorney Cliff Newell announced his retirement, is running against incumbent Jesse Wilson. Wilson was chosen by supervisors to complete Newell’s time in office, and must run in June for a full term.

Assistant Clerk-Recorder/Registrar of Voters Natalie Adona, Paul Gilbert and Jason Tedder are running to replace Gregory Diaz as the county’s clerk-recorder/registrar of voters. Diaz has said he won’t seek reelection.

Sheriff Shannan Moon and Lori Steel have declared their candidacy for the county’s top law enforcement job.

The deadline for declaring for office was Friday, if the incumbent is running. It’s this coming Wednesday if the incumbent isn’t seeking reelection.

Photo: Elias Funez

Gerald Bushore is running for county assessor, as is county Chief Fiscal and Administration Officer Rolf Kleinhans. Assessor Sue Horne is retiring.

Auditor-controller Marcia Salter has said she’s not seeking reelection, leaving Rob Tribble and Gina Will to vie for the available seat.

Valentina Masterz, Patti Ingram Spencer and Lisa Swarthout are running for District 3 Board of Supervisors. Supervisor Dan Miller has said he’s not seeking reelection.

Calvin Clark, a spokesman for the supervisor recall effort, has filed to run against District 4 Supervisor Susan Hoek.

Incumbent Tina Vernon will run for treasurer-tax collector unopposed.

Scott Lay, Nevada County superintendent of schools, will run for a second term unopposed.

Lou Ceci, Adam Kline, Ken Merdinger and incumbent Erin Minett have filed for the two seats up for election on the Nevada City Council.

Rebecca O’Neil is a staff writer for The Union. She can be reached at roneil@theunion.com