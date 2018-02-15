Off the Beaten Path: The Red Frog Bar & Grill
February 15, 2018
PREVIOUSLY … OFF THE BEATEN PATH
Burgee Dave’s at the Mayo (Camptonville)
Join The Union Editor Brian Hamilton in the latest installment of Off the Beaten Path, as he checks out the Red Frog Bar & Grill in Colfax.
Meet owner Randy Brock, learn about his fascination with frogs and get a sneak peek at the back deck, where visitors are treated to an amazing view while enjoying a brew.
PREVIOUSLY … OFF THE BEATEN PATH
Burgee Dave’s at the Mayo (Camptonville)