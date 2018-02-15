 Off the Beaten Path: The Red Frog Bar & Grill | TheUnion.com

Off the Beaten Path: The Red Frog Bar & Grill

The Union staff

Join The Union Editor Brian Hamilton in the latest installment of Off the Beaten Path, as he checks out the Red Frog Bar & Grill in Colfax.

Meet owner Randy Brock, learn about his fascination with frogs and get a sneak peek at the back deck, where visitors are treated to an amazing view while enjoying a brew.