In the latest edition of “Off the Beaten Path,” The Union Editor Brian Hamilton catches up with Brian Price, owner of Burgee Dave’s at the Mayo, a favorite stop in Camptonville that was destroyed by fire last July.

Hear how about the community rallied the night of the fire, the ongoing efforts to rebuild and why it’s well worth a trip off the beaten path to Camptonville for a taste of Burgee Dave’s “Ultimate Blood Mary.”