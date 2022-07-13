Off Broadstreet presents musical comedy detailing true Patsy Cline friendship

Off Broadstreet opens a five week run of Always…Patsy Cline, the award-winning musical by creator and original director Ted Swindley, July 15. The play is performed through special arrangement with Ted Swindley Productions and Concord Theatricals.

Phase three of the Off Broadstreet plan to re-invigorate audiences, this heart-warming musical comedy is based on the true story of Patsy Cline’s friendship with Houston housewife and avid fan Louise Seger, who for years had hounded a local disc jockey daily to play Cline’s records.

When the Country star appeared in Houston in 1961, the spunky Seger invited her to her home. Over a pot of strong coffee, the two women chatted about their common concerns. When Cline left for Dallas the next day, Seger never expected to hear from her again. But soon began the first of many letters and phone calls from Cline. The pen-pal relationship lasted until Cline’s untimely death in a plane crash in 1963.

Starring Nancy Keith as the quirky Seger and Kris Stepanian as Patsy, the show includes 28 Cline hits performed with a live band, The Bodacious Bobs, featuring Katie Baker (Keyboard), Steve French (Pedal Steel) and Jim Lee (Drums). Songs include Walking After Midnight, You Belong to Me, Blue Moon of Kentucky, Honky Tonk Merry-Go-Round and 24 more of Cline’s timeless hits.

Pre-show entertainment is provided by Chris Crockett beginning one hour before show time for Friday and Saturday performances. Local American Roots singer/songwriter Jennifer Knapp provides pre-show entertainment for the Sunday matinees.

For more information, latest updated COVID policy or for show reservations, please call Off Broadstreet at (530) 265-8686 or visit the Off Broadstreet website at http://www.offbroadstreet.com

Know & Go What: Always…Patsy Cline Where: Off Broadsreet Cabaret Dessert Theatre, 305 Commercial St., Nevada City When: 8:15 p.m. Friday & Saturday, July 15, 16, 23, 29, 30, August 6, 12 and 13 ; 2 p.m. Sunday, July 24 & August 7 Price: Admission $35 More Info: For reservations, call (530) 265-8686

