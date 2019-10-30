OES: PG&E given ‘all clear,’ has begun inspecting lines for restoration

PG&E has given an “all clear” for Nevada County and has begun inspecting the lines, according to the Nevada County Office of Emergency Services.

The restoration’s timeline depends on the level of damages sustained during the wind event. Downed power lines and trees are impacting the rate of restoration, the OES stated.

“PG&E is currently forecasting clear, dry conditions with no wind events in the upcoming week,” the OES stated. “No PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoffs are forecasted at this time.”