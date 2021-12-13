Odyssey House cuts ribbon on new era

Odyssey House, which provides a therapeutic venue for people with significant mental health impairments, offered a thumbnail tour Monday of its expanded facility.

Adjacent to the new commercial kitchen, Mike Dent, county housing and community services director, kicked off a much anticipated celebration. He told attendees that the county is only two to three weeks away from occupancy after a four-year project.

“We’re rounding a corner,” said Dent. “We just had our first occupancy inspection. We got a couple of minor repairs, but it’s just new construction stuff.”

Dent said the old Odyssey House was just 2,964 square feet, while the new incarnation comprises 6,384 square feet. Construction started in October 2020, though the planning dates back to August 2017 in order to obtain planning and proposal approval from the state.

The initial building was constructed in 1970. The county purchased it in 1994 to offer a residential program to assist mentally ill adults transition to independent living situations. Funds for the project came from a $3.1 million Community Development Block Grant under the auspices of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Also, $800,000 came from county department program income.

“We started four years ago,” he said. “And it’s a county asset, so it’s got to meet standards. But it’s a beautifully done facility.”

Phebe Bell, county behavioral health director, said the new facility went from 10 to 16 beds — an important aspect of care as the goal of her department is to keep people in the county.

“We want to achieve the least restrictive environment as possible,” she said.

She also pointed to Odyssey House as more of a home environment instead of an institution. Clients can remain in a community they know and nearby family can come visit them.

‘SUPPORTING PEOPLE’

Monday’s tour was a moment to stop and reflect on the achievements of the last four years.

“Serious mental health disease can wreck havoc on future plans and can be truly devastating for people if left untreated,” Bell said. “The county (staff) are playing a role in saving lives. And just as important as the physical facility to help therapy start to happen, there’s the staff who do the everyday hard work, showing up with open hearts and supporting people.”

She added that the facility coaches people to learn coping and life skills, so by the end of their year here they’re able to move on to more independent living. In the future they would like to augment Odyssey House with other facilities in nearby locations that offer safe and supportive living environments.

“We’re so lucky we got local staff who’ve been here for decades and they really care about the residents,” Bell said. “And when treated people can have fulfilling lives. You’re intervening to change their lives for the better.”

District 1 Supervisor Heidi Hall said when she started in county government one of the first facilities she toured was Odyssey House.

“It is really wonderful to have a resource like Odyssey House, but (before 2020) it wasn’t up to par for people struggling to get back into society and on their own two feet,” Hall said. “So, I’m so proud the county took on this project because it’s one of the best things to happen.”

Ben Lopez, Odyssey House counseling services director, thanked the county school district for offering a temporary place for clients to stay, so they did not have to shutter the program for a year while it was under construction.

“Four years ago it was really just a concept,” he said. “We also thank the staff. Those people are excited to have the environment (to nurture) our clients because it’s been a tough year and we’re blessed to have a staff with us 24/7.”

William Roller is a staff writer with The Union. He can be reached at wroller@theunion.com