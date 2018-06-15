Obituary of William Paul Barton

William Paul Barton of Penn Valley died Tuesday, June 12, 2018, at a Chico hospital after a long illness. He was 70.

Bill was born in Long Beach, CA, to Jack and Ruth Barton. After a brief stay in Albuquerque, NM, he spent most of his childhood and youth in Long Beach. He served in the army during the Vietnam War, stationed in Germany. He and his family moved to Nevada County in 1979, where he spent many years in the dry wall business. He loved oldies music, fishing, and hanging out at Paulette's.

Bill is survived by daughters Heidi (Ed Jacobs) Barton, of Penn Valley, Shannon Barton of Grass Valley; son Travis Barton, of Texas; granddaughter Cadence Barton, Grass Valley; brothers Jack Barton, Crestline, and Steven Barton, Louisville, KY.

Friends are invited at 4 p.m., on June 19, 2018 to a memorial service for Bill at the Rickard residence.