Obituary of William John Alexander III

William John Alexander III, a Penn Valley resident, passed away March 7, 2019 suffering a heart attack in his sleep just hours before a planned Spring Training trip to Arizona.

Bill was born in Philadelphia August 11, 1948, and was the oldest of five children born to Edna and William Jr. The family moved to New York in 1960. Bill enlisted in the Navy in 1966 and served as a Hospital Corpsman in Vietnam. It was only in the last 3-4 years that Bill opened up and shared some of his experiences there.

In 1978, Bill and his future wife Ann, moved to CA, eventually to Fremont joining two of his brothers. In 1981 Bill and Ann married and, in 1983, Catherine Ann Alexander was born. Also in ‘81, Bill entered the Local 393 Steamfitter apprenticeship program. He went on to a very successful career – from journeyman to project manager with ICOM Mechanical. Bill was also elected by the union membership to various positions including President of the local.

Bill retired in 2010 to devote more time to golf. On November 11, 2011, Bill and Kathy Wondra married in a beautiful ceremony in Mendocino. In 2015, Bill and Kathy moved to Penn Valley and immediately purchased a golf cart so Bill could devote even more time to golf. Between rounds, he volunteered to pick up golf balls, clean up Hwy 20, and assist seniors with their taxes.

Bill is survived by his wife Kathy; daughter Katie; grandsons Kyle, and Maddie. There will be a celebration of life from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., on May 10, 2019 in Fremont, CA, at the Olive Hyde Gallery.