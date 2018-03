Wesley "Wheezer" Roberts passed away March 18, 2018 at his home in Grass Valley. He was 52.

Memorial services for Wesley will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, April 6, 2018 at Hooper and Weaver Mortuary. Family and friends are invited to continue to celebrate his life at Western Gateway Park in Penn Valley immediately following the service.

Arrangements are under direction of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.