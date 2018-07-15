Obituary of Robert E. Paulus Jr.

Robert E. Paulus Jr. passed away on July 12, 2018 in Grass Valley, CA.

He was born July 8, 1936 in Orange, CA to parents Robert E. Paulus Sr. and Janet Paulus. After graduating from high school, Robert went to work for the California Division of Forestry in Orange County.

He married Shirley Ann Zurilgen in Nevada City, CA on February 3, 1957. Robert was a firefighter through the director of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection {Cal Fire). He enjoyed hunting, fishing and family.

He is survived by his wife Shirley Ann Paulus of Nevada City, CA; sons Robert E. Paulus of Grass Valley, CA, David A. (Polly) Paulus of Nevada City, CA, Christopher W. (Shirley) Paulus of Colfax, CA, and four grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by brother Stephan H. Paulus, and sisters Ann Craven (Paulus) Sue Falco (Paulus).

A private family service will be held per his request. Memorial contributions may be sent to CAL-FIRE Benevolent Fund.

Arrangements are under the care of Chapel of the Angels Mortuary.