Obituary of Oscar Nick Ortiz

Oscar Nick Ortiz, of Nevada City, went to be with our Lord Jesus on May 5, 2018 after a brave fight with cancer.

He was born in San Bernardino on December 6, 1939.

At the age of 18, Nick enlisted in the Army and served for six years. It was during that time that he took training courses in learning the skill of heavy equipment mechanics.

Nick and his wife Donna met in Riverside and married shortly before moving to Nevada City in 1973.

He was a heavy equipment mechanic locally for 32 years until his retirement in 2005.

Nick was busy raising six children and enjoyed working on his property, trips to Hawaii and keeping up with his favorite sport, football.

He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Donna Ortiz; sons, Mike, Dan (Page), Pete and John (Qing) Staffa; daughters Amber and Karissa Ortiz; six grandchildren; four great grandchildren, and four siblings. As well as many other lovingly "borrowed" family members to whom Nick was a father figure.

Nick was a kind and gentle man and loved by many. He will be missed by all whose lives he touched.

He requested no memorial services, just a small private family gathering to remember him.

Arrangements are under direction of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.