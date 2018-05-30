Obituary of Madolyn Lewis

Madolyn Lewis passed away peacefully in her home due to natural causes on May 18, 2018 in Tacoma, WA. She was 75.

She was born on July 12, 1942 in Harrison, NJ to Francis and Kathleen Fulleylove.

She and her husband spent most of their lives in Grass Valley, CA, raising their children and being in love.

She was a compassionate person, full of life. She possessed a great sense of humor.

She leaves a cherished host of children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, a brother and friends.

Madolyn is preceded in death by her husband Eugene Lewis.

Recommended Stories For You

Per her wishes, there will be no services.