Obituary of Lennis Loy Hostetler

Lennis Loy Hostetler passed away on June 4, 2018 at Spring Hill Manor. She was 82.

She was delivered by her grandmother at home in Lander Wyoming on November 3, 1935. She began her nomadic life in a Streamline trailer, at one time attending nine schools in one year, following her birth father's construction jobs until her parents divorced.

Two stabilizing men in her life that she mutually adored and accepted as her own were her step-grandfather Leonard Charles "Grandpa Buck" Tryon and her "daddy" Richard Jacob "Jack" Nelson whom her mother married.

She graduated from Archdiocese of San Francisco, St. Joseph's School in San Jose, CA for the Course of Study for the Elementary School.

She married Frank R. Foster, Sr. in 1956 and had four children. They owned Pegar's Y in Penn Valley. They divorced in 1973 and she met Ralph Hostetler and they were together for over 44 years.

She enjoyed bowling, ceramics and her family. She will be missed by many family and friends in the area.

She is survived by her children, Rick Foster of Penn Valley, Lorraine Gordon of Grass Valley, and Brad and Garth Foster of Hermiston Oregon; her 2 sisters Ruth (Dennis) Darling and Dawn "Seetzie" (Jim) Hodge; 9 grandchildren and 13 greatgrandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will take place at 11 a.m., on Saturday, July 28, 2018 at the Penn Valley Rodeo Grounds. This will be a potluck so please bring your favorite dish to share.