Obituary of LaNell Lee

LaNell Lee went peacefully to sleep for the last time at her apartment in Grass Valley on Friday evening, July 6, 2018.

LaNell was a Mother and a Wife. She acted as a Mother, Grandmother, and Great Grandmother to many inside and outside of her immediate family. She was described by many as their "Best Friend". Everyone who knew LaNell counted on her "Savant" memory to help them remember dates, events and even phone numbers.

LaNell was born in the tiny town of Glen Allen, Alabama on December 14, 1925. She spent 74 of her 92 years in Grass Valley where she and her husband raised their children Bobby and Janice.

When LaNell's friend was asked to write a tribute to LaNell as she was presented the "Greater the Women Award," she wrote:

"LaNell has been consistently involved. Whether with the school system, business, church, or problems in the community…when LaNell Lee saw a situation that needed a bit of help, she wrapped her arms around it, brought family, friends and faith into the hug, took it home, and loved it into submission…!"

To honor LaNell's wishes, she had a 90th Birthday Celebration 2 years ago in place of a funeral or memorial service at her passing. She said, "I want to be there and for everyone to be happy..!" The family will honor her wishes. So, when you think of LaNell, "Be Happy..!"

In lieu of flowers, please send a donation in LaNell's name to: The Grass Valley Little League, P.O. Box 791, Grass Valley, CA 95945.

Rest in Peace and Happiness Sweet Mom, Gramma La La, Aunt Lolly and Friend..!

Arrangements are under the direction of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.