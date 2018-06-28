Obituary of Joyce Annette Rogers

Joyce Rogers

Joyce Annette Rogers passed away on June 8, 2018, due to complications from a stroke. She was 68.

Joyce was born in Torrance California on December 29, 1949. She attended North Torrance High.

Since moving to Nevada County, she has worked at the County offices, The Library, several realtors and the Bootlegger. Joyce also volunteered at the Nevada County Arts council, The Center for the Arts, The Nevada City Theatre, Animal Save and Helped feed the homeless with her church (Sierra Center for Spiritual Living.)

Joyce loved reading, fashion, cats and live theatre with the "Theatre Trotters."

She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Lynn Rogers; sister Judy Blackrow and her daughter Rebecca Talbott.

She will be missed by her family and many friends. There was only one Joyce.