Obituary of Joe Hammel

Obituary of Joe HammelJuly 4, 2018 Share Tweet Comments (0) July 4, 2018Joe HammelA Memorial Service: "A tribute to the life of Joe Hammel" will be held at 2 p.m., on Sunday, July 15, 2018 at Congregation B'nai Harim at the Nevada County Jewish Community Center located at 506 Walsh Street, Grass Valley. Share Tweet Trending In: NewsNevada City man dies in solo motorcycle crashNevada City resident, devoted dad mourned after fatal crashMan fights off bear in Fallen Leaf Lake cabin‘Families together’ draws hundreds in Grass Valley (PHOTOS/VIDEO)