Obituary of Janice Collins

Janice Ruth Maxey Collins passed away in her home on December 17, 2019. She was 73 years old.

A private memorial service will be held by the family.

Janice was born on April 16, 1946 in Joplin, Missouri to Ruth Elaine Carey and Bennie Leon Maxey. She was the owner and CEO of CJ Enterprise (house cleaning) for over 25 years in Nevada City.

She was an active member and president of Nevada County Tea Party. She was also involved with Republican Party Central Committee and I.O.T.C. NorCal. Janice was a strong supporter of our constitutional republic and educating our youth in their constitutional rights and liberties.

Janice will be missed by all.

She is survived by her son, David A. (Denise) Collins; daughter, Courtney (Randy) Koster; stepson, Zachary Collins and seven grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, please send all donations to the Institute on the Constitution in the name of Janice Collins (www.theamericanview.com).

Arrangements are under the care of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.