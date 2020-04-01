Obituary of George Dobson

George Paul Dobson passed away March 23, 2020 in Penn Valley. He was 81 years old.

No services are planned at this time.

Paul was born in New York City, New York on July 8, 1938 to George and Patricia (nee Rousseau) Dobson. He graduated from Kansas State with a BS and MS in Industrial Engineering. He spent 33 years working at Navy Public Works in Oakland and worked 50 years as a Professional Engineer in the state of California.

He loved old cars and tinkering on their parts, especially Pontiac engines. He was also a member of the Roamin Angels.

Paul is survived by his wife, Tralee; his daughter, Courtney and his son, Glen, both of Arizona.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Patricia Dobson.

In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial contribution in his name to Hospice of the Foothills, Animal Save of Grass Valley, the Roamin Angels, or a charity of your choice.