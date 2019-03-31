Obituary of Deborah Patton

Deborah Patton passed away April 2, 2017. She was born on October 23, 1954.

She was a medical assistant and worked for many doctors in the bay area. Also, she was very active in Twin Cities Church. She was very close to her Aunt Christine and had many cousins, nephews and a very large family.

Deborah was the first of nine children. She is survived by her brothers, Dennis, Michael, Martin and Ronald; sisters Deneen (Scooter), Denita; as well as her son, Todd Hughes.

She is preceded in death by brothers, Dale and Dean.

We love and will miss her very much, but know that she is now at peace with our Lord.