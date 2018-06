Dan Forbes

Dan Forbes passed away on May 18, 2018 due to heart complications. He was 73.

A Celebration of Life will be held at noon, on Sunday June 24, 2018 at Nevada City Elks, 518 Hwy 49 in Nevada City, CA.

He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Denise Bennett-Forbes; son Matt Burns; grandson Cameron Burns and numerous nieces and nephews.