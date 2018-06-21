Obituary of Carl “Toby” Tobiassen

Carl "Toby" Tobiassen passed away on March 16, 2018 surrounded by family. He was laid to rest on April 13, 2018 at the Forest View Cemetery with a 21 gun salute. He is now together again with his sisters and parents. He was born in September of 1946. He had 3 daughters with Kandy Saunders; Vicky, Penny, and Wendy. He served in the NAVY, 32 years as an ironworker, and a lifetime as a cowboy, mechanic, father, and friend.

