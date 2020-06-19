Obituary for Murray Heywood
Murray Heywood passed away peacefully on June 2, 2020, at his
home in Nevada City, California. Murray was born on October 28, 1947, in Glendale, California to Murray Sr. and Margaret Heywood.
While traveling through the Sierra Nevadas boating and water skiing, he discovered a “Golden Chain”map, charting Highway 49 as we know it today.
In 1982, Murray moved to Nevada City where he lived and
loved for 38 years. He cherished his family, his adventures, and his lifelong friends.
He went above and beyond to help others, worked hard, and
loved spending time at his happy place: a houseboat named the Emotional Rescue on Lake Oroville, California.
He will be missed by all.
Murray is survived by his son, Christopher; his granddaughters, Hayden (8) and Ruby (3); his mother, Margaret (102); his brother, Dennis Heywood; his sister, Pam Burris and brother-in-law, Dennis Burris; and his niece Tiffany Zorich and nephew, Anthony Roth.
He was preceded in death by his father, Murray Heywood, Sr.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Murray’s honor directly to Cancer Aid Thrift Shop at 317 S. Auburn St., Grass Valley CA 95945, or on their Facebook page, @CancerAidThriftShopofGrassValley.
Arrangements are under the care of Hooper andWeaverMortuary.
