Obituray of Lillie Current

Our beloved Lillie Helena Current passed away peacefully at the age of 101 years, on June 4, 2018, with loving family by her side.

Born into a large Nebraska farming family, she excelled in all school subjects, graduating high school with a teaching credential. After teaching for three years, she married Hubert marks, her high school sweetheart, by whom she had two children. Widowed in 1943, the family moved to Berkeley to be close to her sister, A few years later, Lillie married Melvin Current. They lived in Martinez until his death in 2014. Lillie then moved to Grass Valley to be close to her daughter, and very much enjoyed her four years at the Bret harte.

Besides being a homemaker, Lillie worked for JC Penney Co., Hall Scott Motor Co., and the US Postal Service. Her beautiful handwriting was legendary among her family and friends. Lillie had a grace and intelligence that lasted her whole life, and we will miss her warmth, sense of humor, and understanding nature always.

Lillie is survived by her son, Charles (Marian), daughter, Beverly (Bill), grandson, James , two nieces and one nephew.

A small memorial service was held at the Bret Harte in mid-June, 2018. A special thanks to the wonderful staff for their kindness and caring.