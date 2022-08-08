Obituary: Yvonne Hughes
September 24, 1938 – July 30, 2022
Yvonne was born in Grass Valley and spent most of her life living, and raising her family here in Nevada County. Yvonne L. Petersen married John “Jack” Hughes, her Nevada Union High School sweetheart, in 1953. Their marriage lasted until October 10, 2016, when Jack passed. They had a great life, growing old together. Yvonne is survived by her three sons, John, Kevin, and Eric, seven grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren. Yvonne worked for and retired from Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital. She was very active in Native Daughters of the Golden West, Manzanita Parlor No. 29 in Grass Valley, and is survived by her many “sisters” that she cherished. By Yvonne’s wishes, there will be a private celebration of life in her honor. The family offers thanks for the many kind words shared since her passing. We also ask that instead of flowers or cards, donations be sent to NDGW Manzanita Parlor #29, PO Box 46, Chicago Park, CA 95712, Attn: Scholarship Fund.
