Obituary: Winsel McCollum Osburn
November 30, 1929 – January 24, 2022
Winsel McCollum Osburn of Loyalton, CA born 11/30/29 passed away on 01/24/2022 surrounded by her beloved children. Winsel was proceeded in death by her husband Clarence, son Phillip McCollum, survived by Pat Wilcox (pete), Sandi Crippen (Jim), Tess Falasco (Deno), Richard McCollum (Nancy), 9 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild.
Per her request no services will be held.
In lieu of flowers donations to Alzheimer research may be made.
