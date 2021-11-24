Obituary: William Lamar Hoskin

November 1, 1930 – November 18, 2021

A rosary for William Lamar Hoskin will be recited at 10:00am on Tuesday, November 30th at St. Canice Catholic Church in Nevada City, CA. A Mass will be held in his honor immediately following the rosary at 10:30am. The reception will be held at the Elks Lodge in Nevada City, following the Mass.

Mr. Hoskin died Thursday, November 18th, 2021 at his home in Montague, CA. He was 91 years old.

William (Bill) Hoskin was born in Nevada City, California on November 1st, 1930, to John Charles and May Illene Hoskin. He attended Nevada City Elementary and graduated in 1949, from Nevada City High School. Bill joined the Navy in 1950, at the age of 19, and served in the Korean War. While stationed in San Diego he met and fell in love with Katherine (Katie) Huckstadt. They were soul mates from the very beginning, and they decided to get married on Feb. 14th, 1953, in Iowa. They had a timeless love, one of faith, family, and devotion. They moved to Nevada City in 1963 and built a beautiful life together, where many of his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren still reside. While raising his family, Bill also supported his community as a volunteer firefighter. He was instrumental in supporting the Nevada City Jr. Fire Department, which was founded in 1970, and he was a mentor to many youth in the program. His selfless service provided safety and protection to many families in Nevada City.

Bill worked for NID for 30+ years and retired when he was 62 years old. He often could be found in his garden, praying the rosary, cooking, playing spades with his family, and watching old westerns. Most importantly he was a man of faith, a man of honor, and a man of God.

He is survived by Pattie and Bob Butterfield, Doug and Dorris Hoskin, Teresa and Kirk Pickard, Mary Hoskin and Larry Douglass, Kathe and Scott Matheson, Chuck and Catherine Hoskin, Marcia and Ivan Auerbach, Bob and Dina Hoskin, Andy and Shelby Hoskin, Sue and Pat Williams, Penny Keeling, Joe Hoskin, Cecilia and Brian Heath, and Lavinia and Chris Hall. Bill is also survived by his 27 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren, and soon to be great great granddaughter, arriving in May.

He is preceded in death by his parents John Charles and May Illene Hoskin, his wife Katie Hoskin, brothers John and Norman Hoskin, sons Percival and Michael Hoskin, granddaughter Jessica Porter, and great granddaughters Madison Alfred and Althea Olsen.

Memorial contributions can be made to Madrone Hospice, 255 Collier Circle, Yreka, CA or St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 314 Fourth St., Yreka, CA.