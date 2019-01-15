Obituary William L. Schafer

William L. Schafer went to be with the Lord Jesus Christ, January 7, 2019. He was born February 4, 1922 to William and Elizabeth Schafer. He was part of the greatest generation. Bill grew up during the depression, having to work hard at a young age helping his family in Anaheim, CA to tend an orange grove, and caring for their bee hives. He served in the Air Force in WW2 in Italy and in Venezuela prior to Japanese surrender. After the war, he came home to Anaheim.

He met and fell in love with Alice Mae Tingley, who was playing the piano one Sunday at his family's church. He told his mom the day he saw Alice that she was the girl he was going to marry. He not only married her, but he stayed married to her for over 70 years. He worked in manufacturing for over 40 years, starting as a welder and quickly moving up to Plant Supervisor. In 1989, he moved to Grass Valley with his family. He attended Penn Valley Community Church, Grass Valley Assembly of God Church, and Abundant Life Church. He worked as a volunteer to both the Grass Valley Police, and the Nevada County Sheriff until he retired at age 90.

He was always there for family, friends, and neighbors to help in any way he could if he was needed. He kept up with bee keeping, that he learned, growing up on his folk's farm, and loved to pass out free honey. He loved his family and was the definition of unconditional love.

He is survived by his wife, Alice Schafer; his son, Dave (Debbie) Schafer; his daughter, Diane Schafer; four grandchildren, Daniel Hilsabeck, Ben Hilsabeck, Amanda Davidson, and Andrew Chidley; six great-grandchildren, Cash Hilsabeck, Ella Hilsabeck, Cooper Davidson, Elyse Davidson, Kainan Chidley, and Paiton Chidley; his brother, Bob Schafer, as well as many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his son, Billy Glenn; grandson Tim Hilsabeck; his sisters Louise Keele and Allie Schafer. Per his request, there is to be no memorial service. Memorial contributions can be made to your favorite charity.

