Obituary: William Franklin Hottel, Jr.

– August 31, 2022

William Franklin Hottel, Jr. (Bill) passed away at home in Nevada City on August 31, 2022. He was 89 years old. He was born in Berkeley, California in 1933.

He began his career at Arch’s Automotive in Grass Valley in 1955, the same year he married his wife, Isabel Ruth Stuart. During their marriage of 67 years, they raised four children, and lived in various places. He retired in 1998 from his position as Fleet Service Manager at Coors, DeLuca Liquor & Wine in Las Vegas, Nevada, and returned to Nevada City.

During their retirement years Bill & Ruth were involved in classic cars and the Roamin’ Angels car club. Bill also enjoyed meetings with the ’55ers group of his wife’s classmates who graduated in 1955 from Nevada Union High School. Bill & Ruth also enjoyed attending Nevada City United Methodist Church.

Bill was a crackerjack truck mechanic, a work-hard-save-your-money-old-school type of guy and will be greatly missed.

Bill is survived by his wife Isabel Ruth Hottel, children: Cheryl Meibos, Cynthia Hottel, and William Hottel III, five grandchildren, and 7 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, his sister; Dorothy, and son, Mark Hottel. Services are private in care of Chapel of the Angels Mortuary.