Obituary: Warren “Buzz” Ducotey

October 3, 1949 – October 1, 2021

Warren “Buzz” Ducotey passed away on October 1, 2021. He was 71 years old.

Buzz was born in Grass Valley to Dud and Avern Ducotey. He was a Grass Valley native and represented the fourth generation born in Grass Valley.

He graduated from Nevada Union High School in 1966. He was a dedicated employee to numerous local companies, including Riebe’s Auto Parts. He loved the outdoors, quad riding, kayaking and working around his house.

He is survived by his daughter Michele Inman of Grass Valley; his grandchildren Britney Ross (Darien) of Placerville, and James and Bradley Inman, both of Grass Valley; his sister Christine Thomas (Robert) of Grass Valley, and brother Mike Lemich (Rolene) of Reno; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

As per his wishes, there will not be a service. Buzz lived his life his own way and will be greatly missed by his family and all those who knew him.