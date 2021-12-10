Obituary: Walter “Buck” Freitas

January 31, 1935 – December 6, 2021

Walter Freitas passed away December 6, 2021 in Grass Valley. Per his request, no services will be held. He was born January 31, 1935 in San Mateo, CA to Madilyn and Joe Freitas. He was the youngest surviving sibling of seven children. He went to school and graduated from San Leandro High school.

He moved to Grass Valley and rode horses for his brother Henry and at the Loma Rica Ranch. His employment included working for Cal Ida, Robinson, Frank Dial and Jarrad Depew.

He married Evelyn “June” DaVault in 1960 and they were married for 52 years until her passing November 6, 2012. He is survived by his daughters Dottie (John) Townsend and Kathy Freitas and grandson Conner Townsend.

