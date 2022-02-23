Obituary: Walt Branson

July 11, 1963 – February 16, 2022

Walt Branson passed away February 16, 2022 at Mercy General Hospital in Sacramento, CA surrounded by love and family. He was 58.

Graveside Services will be held on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery, 10844 Rough & Ready Highway, Grass Valley. A reception will follow at St. Patrick’s Hall, 235 Chapel Street, Grass Valley.

Walt was born on July 11, 1963 at Children’s Hospital in San Francisco, CA to Ivan Thorpe Branson (62) and Signe Linnea Zettergren (42). Walt was a Nevada Union High School graduate (1981) and spent many years as a Volunteer Firefighter with the Penn Valley Fire Department. Walt joined the Air Force in 1982 where he learned to use heavy equipment which became his life career.

Walt had many passions including discussing politics, genealogy, geocaching and aviation. He had a special fondness for sci-fi movies and with hunting the elusive Bigfoot. Walt’s love for his country and family was evident in all he did. He was only a phone call away for his friends and family.

He leaves behind wife Jackie Branson, daughters Morgan Branson and Kasey Branson, step-daughter Penny Ross, stepsons Marty Ross and James Ross, and grandchildren: Dakota, Skylar, Isabel, Wyatt, Alara, and Rhett.

As a tribute to his love of genealogy, Walt was preceded in death by his great grandparents John Seiver Branson (1905) and Martha Jane Ousley (1908), grandparents Alvin Thorpe Branson (1934) and Mary Eliza Simmons (1940), and parents Ivan Thorpe Branson (1984) and Signe Linnea Zettergren (2013).

Arrangements are under the direction of Hooper & Weaver Mortuary.