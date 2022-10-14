Obituary: Wallace Yun
December 18, 1927 – September 19, 2022
On Monday, September 19, 2022, Wallace Yun, loving husband and father passed away at age 94. Wally is survived by his dedicated wife of 69 years, Dorothy, his eight children, and ten grandchildren. A long time Grass Valley resident, Wally’s family owned and operated the Hills Flat Public Market grocery store from 1934 to 1967. After two years at UC Berkeley, and a year in the Army, Wally returned to Grass Valley to run the store with his brothers, Ed, David, and Werner. An enticing 2-week invite to Jamaica, from his UC Berkeley, International House best buddy, turned into a 2-month stay where Wally met Dorothy. They corresponded and proposed marriage via “snail mail” for a year, after which he returned to marry Dorothy. After the Hills Flat Market closed, Wally continued to serve the local community as head clerk at Farmer’s Market and owner of The Pacific Dollar Store on Mill Street.
Wally was known by customers and friends for his affability, quick wit, humor and stories of his many fishing trips. Although Alzheimer’s hampered his ability to maintain many of his community connections, he never lacked for kindness with a mischievous bend. He made our world better through his laughter.
A rosary will be held on Wednesday, November 9, 12:15 pm followed by a celebration of life at 1pm at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 235 Chapel Street, Grass Valley. Please consider sending a memorial donation to Saint Anne’s Home, San Francisco.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.