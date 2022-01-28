Obituary: Wallace Bair
May 31, 1926 – January 7, 2022
Wallace D. Bair passed away at his home on January 7, 2022. He was 95.
Wallace will be buried at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon, CA.
He was born on May 31, 1926, in South Bend, Indiana to Milo and Marie Bair.
Wally enlisted in the Navy at age 17 and served during World War II.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 64 years, Marilyn, his two loving daughters Julie and Linda, and four adored grandchildren: Kayla, Julia, Jeremy, and Emma.
Wally retired and moved to Nevada City in 1988.
He had a gift for making people laugh and for brightening the day, and all who knew him will miss him dearly.
