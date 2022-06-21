Obituary: W. Mike Rough
June 15, 1940 – June 20, 2022
Mike Rough went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on June 20, 2022. Mike was born to Worth & Madonna Rough on June 15, 1940, in Indianapolis, Indiana. He married the love of his life, June, in August of 1978.
In February of 1979, June & Mike packed up 4 daughters and moved from Ohio to California, where they started their very successful business, The Beam “Easy Living” Center, working together for 25 years.
Mike was an avid golfer and active disciple of God’s word, creating a radio program called “Conversations in Christ”.
Mike is survived by his wife June Rough; siblings, Matt (Martha) Rough, Donna Reed; sons, Denny Rough of Penn Valley, Doug (Lynn) Rough of Ohio, Randy (Laurel) Prentice of Grass Valley; daughters, Joy (Rick) Goodman of Georgia, Becky (Billy) Davis of Nevada City, Julie (Bob) Medlyn of Grass Valley, Rachel (Brian) O’Brien of Grass Valley, Paula (Joe) Crawford of Georgia, 17 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by: parents, Worth and Madonna; daughter, Diana; brother, Denny.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 25, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at Hooper & Weaver, 459 Hollow Way, Nevada City, CA 95959.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity in Mike’s name.
