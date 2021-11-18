Obituary: Virgil Wong

June 9, 1944 – November 4, 2021

Virgil Wong passed away on November 4, 2021, in San Leandro. His family will lay him to rest in a private ceremony at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon on December 7.

Virgil was born on June 9, 1944, in Sacramento, to Kai and Annie Wong. He entered service in 1965 with the United States Air Force as a Disbursement Specialist with the 63rd Air Base Group at Norton Air Force Base and was honorably discharged in 1969. Virgil lived in Grass Valley until 2019, when he moved to San Leandro. While living in Grass Valley, he worked for the County of Nevada and for Gold Country Stage, first as a bus driver, and then as a supervisor until his retirement. He was one of the founders of the Community Asian Theatre of the Sierra (CATS), serving as a Board member, an actor, House Manager, and Concessions Manager. He also assisted the tech crew with set construction and numerous theatre and cultural enrichment projects. Virgil was a man of many talents. In addition to CATS, he volunteered his time with other theatre companies, including LeGacy, Sierra Stages, and The Nugget Fringe Festival, among others. He had a soft spot for dogs and was an avid supporter of Rescue for Pet Sake. He was also a member of Grass Valley Taiko. Virgil’s greatest attribute was that he was always willing to lend a hand – always with smile — and with no complaints. He had a warm demeanor that his friends – as well as patrons at the Nevada Theatre — will surely miss. Virgil is survived by his loving family in Sacramento and the Bay Area. They include daughter, TingHa Wong; grandchildren Kai Wong and Anna Wong; siblings, Jadine Wong and Baldwin Wong; niece and nephews, Danielle Wong, Keith Wong, Kevin Wong, and Matthew Wong; and numerous cousins. Virgil was predeceased by his parents Kai and Annie Wong and brother Raymond Wong. He is loved by many friends and colleagues in the arts and culture community in Nevada County and his presence will be greatly missed.

Thank you, Virgil, for your kind heart and magnanimous smile! You were a “giant” in disguise! A Celebration of Life will be held in Nevada County in January 2022. If you wish to be notified of his Celebration, please send an email to info@catsweb.org .