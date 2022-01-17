Obituary: Virgil Wong
– November 4, 2021
The Celebration of Life for Virgil Wong be held on Sunday, January 23, from 10:00-1:00, at the Nevada Theatre in Nevada City. Please come and share stories and tributes on this remarkable human being, who passed away on November 4, 2021. Please wear a mask. A no-host lunch will be held at the Royal Dragon Restaurant in Grass Valley from 1:30-3:00. Contact info@catsweb.org with any questions.
