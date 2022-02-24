Obituary: Violet Cox

December 31, 1949 – February 14, 2022

Violet Marie Cox, of Grass Valley, passed away peacefully at her home in Florida on Monday, February 14, 2022, after a brave battle with lung cancer. She was 72 years old.

Born in Los Angeles, California, to Anna (Russell) Wirtz and Douglas Wirtz, she was the third of five children. The family moved to Northern California in 1953 and settled in Rough and Ready in 1960. Violet attended Ready Springs Elementary, Nevada Union Junior High School, and was part of the Nevada Union High School class of 1968, graduating early in December of 1967.

She began dating Ben Cox in 1967 and they were together ever since, they married in December 1967 and had two children, Cassandra (Sandy) Arleen in 1968 and Chad Ben in 1974.

Violet enjoyed a successful career of more than 20 years with the Nevada County Justice Court, Nevada County Municipal Court and Nevada County Sheriff’s Department, where she clerked, was a trainer and a supervisor. She received many accolades throughout the years, including the nomination for 1989 employee of the year. She also made lasting friendships throughout the years that she treasured.

Violet approached everything in life with love, a positive outlook and a yearning to care and provide for others. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandma and friend. She enjoyed traveling, sunny days in her yard tending to her flowers, baking the most amazing apple pies, reading, crossword puzzles and spending time with her family. Her children and grandchildren were the light of her life. She was their biggest fan. With her kids, she spent endless hours attending dance recitals, football and basketball games for cheerleading, wrestling tournaments. and punk rock gigs. With her grandchildren, she never missed an opportunity to show up at a soccer match, a baseball or football game, choir concerts and cheer competitions. You met Violet one time, and you were family, with a warm smile and open arms. Her greatest joy was spending time with Ben at home, awaiting the next visitor to welcome with a warm meal and a hot cup of coffee.

Violet was preceded in death by her beloved son, Chad, who passed in 2014, her older brother, Douglas Wirtz and her parents Anna and Douglas. She is survived by her devoted husband, Ben; her daughter, Sandy (Brian) McFarlin, her grandchildren; Simon Cox, Greden McFarlin, Avery McFarlin and Jaylen Cox, her older sister, Sheeran Grogan, along with several nieces and nephews, and other relatives.

A family celebration of life and spreading of ashes will be held at a later date at one of her favorite beaches.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html , or The American Lung Association https://action.lung.org/site/Donation2?df_id=31271&mfc_pref=T&31271.donation=form1.