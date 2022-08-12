Obituary: Viola Goodwin

March 8, 1933 – August 8, 2022

Viola Marie Goodwin

Our loving mother, Viola Marie Goodwin, passed peacefully into God’s loving arms on Monday, August 8, 2022, at the age of 89 after suffering from the ravages of Dementia.

Visitation will be Monday, Aug. 22, at 9:00 a.m. at Hooper and Weaver Mortuary, 459 Hollow Way in Nevada City. Graveside services will follow at 11:00 a.m. at Greenwood Memorial Gardens on Rough and Ready Highway in Grass Valley.

Viola was born in Cape Girardeau, MO on March 8, 1933, where she spent her entire childhood, surviving the Great Depression. After graduating high school, she moved to California to start her new life, near her older brothers.

Her life was demanding, yet full and loving. Her marriage to our father gave her four children to love. As was her life, her time with him was all too short, and she became a single mother of four young children. She dedicated her life to our up-bringing, with never a thought to herself. Her reward was marrying a second time to a wonderful man. He provided her with a lifetime of love and security. Unfortunately, again, he also was taken from her all too soon.

Never one to give up, and with her children grown, she carried on with her life by becoming active in her new Grass Valley community, where she brought to life the Lake Wildwood Singles Club. There, she met, fell in love with, and married her third husband.

They proved to be inseparable companions. Theirs was a union of unconditional love. In her later years, as her health declined, he cared for her every need. Then, life, yet again, took another loving husband all too soon. While it ended tragically, the life they shared was full of joy and adventure, entertaining family, and friends, and traveling the world together.

Our mother was devoutly religious. She was active in her community by being a Big Sister to a few young girls. She was involved with the local Hospice center. She loved to dance, and gardening. She was quite skilled at making her own jewelry. Until her life was taken by illness, she loved to entertain.

Her love of God, family and friends carried her through her illness to her final days. She is at peace. She is loved and will be deeply missed.

She is survived by her three children, nine grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.

She survived three husbands, two brothers, and her youngest son.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hooper & Weaver Mortuary.