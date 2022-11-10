Obituary: Viola Faye Campbell
November 20, 1927 – October 25, 2022
Viola Faye Campbell passed away on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2022, at Golden Empire in Grass Valley.
Memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at First Baptist Church in Grass Valley.
Viola known as Faye by family and friends was born on Sunday, Nov. 20, 1927, in Oklahoma to Alf and Viola Green. She married Jack Campbell in 1945. She was a homemaker and devoted mother of two daughters, Glenda and Sharon.
Fay had numerous interests including bowling, sewing, gardening, church and spending time with family and friends who precedes her in death.
She will be missed by family and friends.
She is survived by her daughters Glenda Haller (Lou), and Sharon Wallace (Paul); grandchildren, Tiffani Conrique, Melissa Quezada, Michael Wallace (Chari), David Wallace (Nicole); great-grandchildren, Abbey, Cayson, Jenna, Jasmin, and Kyle; and great-great-grandchildren, Beckett and Hayes.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Campbell; parents, Alf and Viola Green; brothers, Lloyd, Ben and Alfred; and sisters, Thurma, Edna, Ruth, Lena, and Lucille.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Cancer Society.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hooper & Weaver Mortuary.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.