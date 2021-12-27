Obituary: Vincent Bachanas

March 7, 1925 – November 22, 2021

Vincent A. Bachanas of Lake Wildwood passed away of natural causes surrounded at home by his adult children on November 22, 2021. He was 96 years of age.

A funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Canice Catholic Church in Nevada City at 10:30AM on Thursday, December 30. A reception will follow at the St. Canice Center. He was active in the church as an usher and a member of the St. Joseph Guild Men’s Club.

He was born in 1925 in Kearny, New Jersey where he was raised. He was the only son of Lithuanian immigrants and had 6 sisters, all of whom preceded him in death. A highlight of his retirement years was a visit to the hometowns of his mother and father in Lithuania.

As a young man, he attended technical school, served as a civilian mechanic with the Air Corps, and began his life-long career with Western Electric (which later became AT&T and Lucent Technologies) as an electrical engineer.

He married the former Dorothy “Dottie” Farrell in 1951. She passed away in 2008. They lived in Scotch Plains, NJ before moving to Saratoga, CA where they raised their family. Later, the couple transferred to Greensboro, NC before moving to Lake Wildwood where he managed the building of their retirement home in which they had resided since 1990.

Together they had three children, Vince (Susan) of San Jose, Rob of Santa Rosa, and Karen McDonald (Doug) of Lake Wildwood. They had four grandchildren, Geoff Bachanas (Nicole) of Mission Viejo, Jennifer McDonald Pryor (Mick) of Lander WY, Abby Bachanas (Wade Tam) of San Jose, and Cameron McDonald (Alia) of San Francisco, and three great-grandchildren, Caroline and Charlotte Pryor and Malik McDonald. All were able to visit their Grandpa just a week before his passing.

He enjoyed woodworking, making much of the furniture for their home as well as completing many projects for St. Canice Church. He was passionate about his volunteer work with Camp Ronald McDonald at Eagle Lake near Susanville, CA where he spent a couple weeks for 22 years helping to open and close the camp for the summer season. He was also proud of being the oldest construction volunteer for Habitat for Humanity Nevada County, where he volunteered for 20 years, helping to build each of their first 20 homes, retiring from that work at age 90. He had also served as an assistant Scoutmaster in Saratoga and a volunteer at the Miners Foundry, Empire Mine State Park, and South Yuba River State Park.

Memorial contributions may be made to Nevada County Habitat for Humanity, P.O. Box 2997, Grass Valley, CA 95945.