Obituary: Victoria Barrat
September 17, 1932 – May 19, 2022
Victoria was a guiding light for many in our recovery community. She was a proud Marine, Sister and a Mom.
She is survived by Janet her partner of 30+ years and many chosen family members and friends.
Join us for a Celebration of Life Potluck at Condon Park Pavilion July 02, from 12-3pm.
