Obituary: Victor George Mottarella
October 26, 1925 – May 15, 2022
Commander Victor G. Mottarella, USNR, passed into the infinite blue horizon on Sunday, May 15, 2022. He was born in Pittsfield, MA, October 26, 1925, and joins his wife of 66 years, Betty O’Neill Mottarella. He is survived by his three children, Domenica, Michael, and Victor, and one granddaughter, Malayka Mottarella of Seattle.
Commander Mottarella was a carrier-based naval aviator. He enlisted in the US Navy in 1942 and received his wings toward the last days of WWII. He served aboard six different US Naval aircraft carriers and flew a dozen various aircraft during his service, primarily carrier-based fighters. He served during WWII, Korea, and commanded a reserve fighter squadron during the Vietnam era.
He will be missed by his many friends at Eskaton Village.
He loved his family.
He loved his country.
He lived to fly.
