Obituary: Tyler Michael Leal
June 20, 1996 – September 19, 2022
Tyler was born and raised in Grass Valley, California. He recently rededicated his life to the Lord. He enjoyed riding dirt bikes, and spending time with his friends and family. Both his music, lyrics, and smile would light up any room he entered.
Tyler is survived by his mother, Tonie Pettigrew, father, Tom Leal, brothers, Terry Pettigrew, Thomas Leal, Tristen Patton, stepdad, Ross Patton, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and many other family and friends.
Services will be held on October 8, 2022. Located at 13010 CA-49 at 1:00pm.
