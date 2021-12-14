Obituary: Twila Lester
April 10, 1957 – November 29, 2021
Twila passed away on Monday, November 29,2021. Twila was preceded in death by her parents, Leo and Katy Clements. Twila is survived by her loving husband Charles “Pat”, son Eric and daughter Jennifer. Four grandchildren; Tabitha, Sabrina, Eric II, and Dylan. She also leaves behind five brothers, Rick (Martha), Tom (Kathy), George (Dawn), Mike and Shelby (Claudia). She lived her life to support the ones she loved. She made a point of spending time with both her immediate and extended family. Twila loved spending time with family and friends and traveling.
Services will be held at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery on January 11, 2022 at 2:00PM
