Obituary: Trudy Maier

Grass Valley resident Gertrude (Trudy) Maier died Thursday, December 30, 2021, while in the care of her loving family, caregivers and Hospice of the Foothills. She was 96.

Trudy was born September 7, 1925, in San Francisco, to Josephine and Alfred Simon. Her mother and aunt were immigrants and small business owners, which allowed Trudy to spend summers and weekends between the bakery in Tracy and her mother’s flower store in San Francisco where she continued to work after her graduation from Piedmont High School.

Trudy married the love of her life, Hans George, in August 1948 at St Marks Lutheran Church in San Francisco. They met in Luther League and dated throughout the war. After their marriage, Trudy continued to work in her mother’s flower shop allowing Hans George to complete his college education. Her full-time job then became raising four boys beginning in 1949, and continued until the last one moved out in 1982, although that job really never ended. Mom’s loving spirit still shapes us today.

As Trudy raised the four boys, Hans George was able to focus his attention on the business partnership they had in Allied Western. Hans George traveled the world in that capacity and Trudy had opportunity to join him and on many of those trips to see many wonderful places in the United States and throughout the world.

In 1983, Hans George and Trudy sold their San Carlos home and moved to Alta Sierra, building their home of the past 38 years. They enjoyed the outdoors throughout their lives, camping, hiking and spending time at their beloved Lake Tahoe house with friends and family. They also developed various commercial properties in the Grass Valley area keeping them active in their retirement years.

Trudy served in numerous capacities at Peace Lutheran Church. For as long as any of us can remember she was driving and delivering seniors and friends who needed a ride, all the way up to her 96th birthday.

Trudy is survived by her four sons, Charlie (Teri), George (Dale), Mark (Pamela), Jim (Connie), all of Grass Valley and Nevada City, plus 12 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.

Trudy was preceded in death by her parents, husband Hans George, their daughter baby girl Maier who passed shortly after birth.

A memorial service will be held Tuesday, February 22, at 10:30 am, at Peace Lutheran Church, 828 West Main St., Grass Valley, CA, 95945 (530-273-9631). Pastor Christian Schweter to officiate with a reception to follow.

Memorial donations may be made in memory of Trudy Maier to Hospice of the Foothills, 11270 Rough and Ready Hwy, Grass Valley, CA. 95945 and to Peace Lutheran Church, 828 West Main St., Grass Valley, CA. 95945.