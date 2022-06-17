Obituary: Travis Victor Bagwell
February 21, 1930 – May 19, 2022
Travis Victor Bagwell was born February 21, 1930, in Yuma, Arizona, to William L. and Annie K. Bagwell. He passed away on May 19, 2022, in Grass Valley, California, at the age of 92. He is survived by his daughter, Cindy Gellinger (husband Mark), son, Steve (wife, Anita), granddaughter, Robin Gellinger, and grandson, Corey Gellinger. He was preceded in death by his wife, Louise in February 1988. For a full obituary, please go to the Hooper & Weaver website at: hooperandweavermortuary.com.
A Celebration of Life service will be held in Grass Valley, California. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Wycliffe Bible Translators, PO Box 628200, Orlando, FL 32862-8200 (for the ministry of Andy & Emily Eatough #385438, nephew to Travis).
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User