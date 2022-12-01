Obituary: Tony Aragon
May 1, 1929 – November 8, 2022
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022 @ 12:00 pm
Homewood Village Community Center
2000 Mable Ave. Modesto, CA 95355
In lieu of flowers donations can be made in his honor to the Modesto Elks Lodge #1282
