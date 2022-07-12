Obituary: Tommie Ruth Munroe

March 19, 1939 – July 10, 2022

Tommie Ruth Munroe of Penn Valley went to be with her Lord on July 10th with her loving family by her side. She was 83.

Tommie was born on March 19, 1939 in Denison, Texas to James Morris Starnes and Evelyn Adelyne Starnes.

Tommie married James Munroe in 1956 and were happily married for 55 years before James passed away in 2011. Tommie was a lifetime member of Penn Valley Community Church, a well-loved Awana leader and an avid 4H leader. She loved horses, fast cars and racing quads. Tommie was happiest when she was with her family.

Tommie is survived by her three children; Frank Munroe (Janis), Danette Munroe (Larry) and Ranee Lawson (Brian), her 7 grandchildren; Shawn Munroe, Stacy Munroe, Kelly Munroe, Kady Munroe, Cody Lawson (Sydney), Colby Lawson and Bailey Lawson and her 6 great-grandchildren; James Munroe, Johnathon Munroe, Jacob Munroe, Jack Munroe, Samantha Munroe and Avery Lawson.

Tommie was greeted in Heaven by her parents, grandparents and husband.

Tommie was a deeply devoted wife, mother and grandmother. We will miss her loving personality and her joyous spirit. We take comfort in knowing she is now at peace and surrounded by light.

At this time there are no plans for a service.

The family would like to thank Hospice of the Foothills for allowing us to spend this precious time together.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.