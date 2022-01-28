Obituary: Tom Caruthers

– December 26, 2021

On Sunday, December 26th Thomas (Tom) Caruthers passed away at the age of 71. In accordance with his wishes, no services are planned at this time.

Tom was born in September 1950 in Downey, California to H.Thomas and Margaret Caruthers. After attending Downey High, he joined the U.S. Air Force, serving at bases in Florida, Okinawa and Sacramento and earning the rank of Sergeant. Returning to Southern California after discharge he began working at General Telephone until moving to Nevada County, a place he had frequently visited. From 1978 until his retirement Tom worked at several local hardware and industrial suppliers along with becoming a shipping and warehouse manager.

On May 16,1981 he married Laura Hess and they settled in Nevada City.

Tom enjoyed planes, big or small and baseball – especially the San Francisco Giants. He liked to follow current events as well as historical ones. He was dad to many cats over the years and loved them all.

Tom is survived by his wife Laura, his brother David (Ruby) Caruthers, sister Marna (Mike) Dunham and nephews Matt, Ryan and Greg Dunham. He was preceded in death by his parents.

He’ll always be missed.