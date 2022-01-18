Obituary: Toby Glenn Qualls
August 17, 1958 – December 30, 2021
It is with great sadness that Toby Glenn Qualls, a lifelong resident of Grass Valley, died on December 30th, 2021. Toby was born on August 17th, 1958 and graduated from Nevada Union High School in 1976.
Toby was a gifted mechanic and retired from the automotive industry where he worked as a transmission specialist. He loved all things related to motorcycles and motocross. Toby was a “natural” rider and still rode street and dirt bikes as often as possible.
Toby was a father, a loving son and brother, and a faithful, loyal friend who would do anything, for anyone without question. In addition, he was incredibly funny, witty and sarcastic, always ready with a joke or story.
There is a hole in the world without you in it. As long as we live, you will be remembered. As long as we live you will be loved. We miss you Toby. We will miss you every single day.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User